Yas-preparation with compassion-praise five-faced wealth! Tweet before leaving Nabanna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar praises Mamata Banerjee’s role in preparing for Cyclone Yaas. He also tweeted that he would visit the control room in Navanna and meet the Chief Minister. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Alipore Meteorological Department at 4 pm on Tuesday. Talked to the officials there. Later that day, he went to Nabanna and toured the control room.

Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Hawa office this afternoon. For a long time he was in the house of Sanjeev Banerjee, the Deputy Director General of the East of the Hawa Office. Dhankhar said he was investigating the situation at any moment. There he brought up the issue of ‘post-vote terrorism’ in the state. The governor said, “Cyclone Yas is raising concerns in the Covid situation. There is a problem of violence after the state vote on it.

Governor West Bengal at Regional Meteorological Center @IMDWeather -4, DUEL AVENUE, ALIPORE KOLKATA at 4.30 PM being briefed #CycloneYaas by Regional Director Dr Sanjib Bandopadhyay. pic.twitter.com/4ka7IFqinf – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) May 25, 2021

Coming out of the Alipore Meteorological Department, the Governor lauded the role of the state in tackling ‘Yas’. ”

The governor went there this evening to see exactly how the cyclone is working in Nabanna’s control room. He had a meeting with the Chief Minister there. The governor said he has already spoken to the Navy, Eastern Command, Army. The governor also said that he had talked to the chief secretary and the chief minister.

The governor said, “The state government is showing full force along with various forces. I have talked to the Chief Secretary so that people do not have any problem. Now with the advent of modernity the forecasts are in most cases absolutely correct. I will tell you the next step with all the news. ”

At Control Room #CycloneYaas with Chief Minister AMamataOfficial and official. Had useful briefing and interaction. pic.twitter.com/PfB2dLLprc– Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) May 25, 2021

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, East Midnapore district will be the worst hit by Yas in Bengal. At the time of the storm, the speed of the storm in East Midnapore may be 145 km per hour. The storm speed in South 24 Parganas will be 90-100 km per hour. In Kolkata, Howrah and Hughli, the speed of the storm may be 60-70 km per hour. However, it is expected that the impact will not be felt in this state like Amfan.