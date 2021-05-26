Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Updates: There is a feeling of drowsiness! Buddhadeva was given an injection of Remedaciv

#Kolkata: He was admitted to the hospital with severe shortness of breath and nausea. He was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. After the start of treatment, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s physical condition began to improve rapidly. From then on, he struggled to get home. However, the former chief minister had objected to being admitted to the hospital from the very beginning. He was in isolation at home after being infected with corona. He has been suffering from shortness of breath for a long time. Oxygen support is required. In it he contracted corona. When the oxygen level in the body drops below 60 on Tuesday, a worrying situation arises. After that, the family and the party decided to admit him to the hospital. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted to this same hospital twice before. Twice he has recovered and returned home.

The presence of corona in the body of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has made the doctors think differently. The doctors were also worried about the black fungus. The former chief minister has seen some changes in his lungs. There is still some obsession with Buddha. However, he is responding to medical treatment and someone’s call. He was given a little food on Tuesday night. He also said a few words. He is currently on bipap support. He was given liters of oxygen. Buddha’s oxygen is now 92. In other words, he is much more stable than before. However, it cannot be claimed now that his physical condition is good. Blood pressure is normal. There is no problem in the urethra. As a result, respiratory problems and corona are two of the reasons that make doctors think. He was given an injection of remedicative on Tuesday night. Doctors are considering giving another necessary injection.

Buddhadev Bhattacharya’s wife Meera has also been admitted to the hospital. He had been suffering from panic attacks since Buddhadeva fell ill. There was also vomiting. As a result, the family decided to admit him to the hospital without any risk. Meera Bhattacharya was attacked by Corona. He was later admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems. He returned home from the hospital after seven days. But he fell ill again. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inquired about the physical condition of Buddhadeb and his wife.