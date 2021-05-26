Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Updates: Unsettled to return home, currently stable Buddhadeb

#Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s physical condition is somewhat more stable than before. The oxygen level in his body has increased from before. However, it is still not as expected. His body oxygen level is now 92 percent. When he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, his oxygen level had dropped below 70. The presence of corona in the body. Respiratory problems on him. Concerns about Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s physical condition were growing. However, the former chief minister’s physical condition has been improving since he was admitted to the hospital. As soon as his body got a little better, he became restless to return home. Doctors are currently monitoring his condition. Buddha was admitted to the hospital in an almost unconscious state. Shortness of breath also increased. A six-member medical board was formed to treat him.

The former chief minister has been kept in bipap support. CT scan has been done. Doctors have noticed some changes in the lungs. His blood samples have been collected. The doctors did not see anything unusual in the report. There is knowledge. Buddha also spoke. He was even given food, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital. There are no problems with blood pressure and urinary tract at present. All in all, his physical condition is now stable. After his wife Meera Bhattacharya, Buddhadeb was also affected by Corona. He has been suffering from shortness of breath for a long time. He lives on oxygen support. Concerns were raised that he was infected with the virus. Until now, the former chief minister was in isolation at home. However, on Tuesday morning, his oxygen level suddenly dropped a lot. As a result, he had no choice but to be hospitalized. However, after being admitted to the hospital, he recovered a bit and started rushing to return home.

Meanwhile, Buddhadeb’s wife Meera Bhattacharya has also been admitted to the hospital again. He was talking incoherently. Meera Bhattacharya was suffering from anxiety due to the deteriorating condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. He was admitted to the hospital after contracting corona. He returned home healthy. But again his physical condition deteriorated. However, his body is not deficient in oxygen. He had to be hospitalized mainly for vomiting and panic attacks. For now, he is also stable.