Chief Minister promises financial assistance to the family of the deceased, besides warning about the disaster – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even after the cyclone, panic did not abate from the coastal areas of Bengal. In areas adjacent to special rivers, there may be floodplains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to the press conference and warned. As many as 1.5 million people have been evacuated and rescued before the floods hit. Therefore, the Chief Minister said to be vigilant for the next two days. The state will also help the families of those who have been electrocuted and died while fishing. This was announced by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said, “We have so far been able to save because everyone has worked diligently. Not a single incident has happened. Only one incident has happened. One went fishing. He died there. The state will help those who died in lightning or accidents at the right time.”

However, there has been a lot of damage due to waterlogging. Therefore, Mamata assured that the government will also help those whose agricultural lands have been destroyed and their houses have been destroyed at the right time. However, he still talks about last year’s Amphan. The Chief Minister also reiterated that he did not get any help from the Center even after the loss of Rs 1,000 crore.

Mamata says, “There has been a lot of damage. Especially in agriculture, animal husbandry, electricity. They were damaged by thousands of crores of rupees last time. But we did not get any of them. And we will know how much damage was done later.”

The Chief Minister repeatedly said that a bigger arrow could come into the sea on Thursday. It will rain with it. 5 foot arrows can be seen in the river. So he told people to be extra careful.