May 26, 2021

Heavy rainfall predictedin eight districts of Bengal Disaster will continue on Thursday, heavy rain warning in these districts due to Yas – News18 Bangla

17 mins ago


#Kolkata: Yas is currently heading for Jharkhand, following the violence in Orissa and the state’s East Midnapore. And because of that, tomorrow, Thursday in the western districts of the state At the same time, heavy rains are forecast in some districts of North Bengal

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains (8 to 11 cm) are expected in Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Thursday. 7 in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Maldaha in North Bengal On the other hand, heavy rains are forecast in Jharkhand from this night onwards due to Yas. The meteorological department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Jharkhand and parts of Bihar tomorrow. Extreme levels of rainfall were also warned in several places

The meteorological department had earlier said that Yas would move to Jharkhand after hitting Orissa. As a result, the intensity of the storm will be comparatively less in other districts of West Bengal except East Midnapore, the weather office said. In reality it has been so However, the water level in Purnima Kotal rose with the storm and flooded many areas along the coast of East Midnapore, 24 parganas. However, according to the forecast of the weather office, the disaster situation in the state due to Yas is not improving before Thursday. However, the administration has already made all preparations for the heavy rain warning in the districts on Thursday.



