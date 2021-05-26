Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Yaas Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a relentless battle

#Kolkata: The landfall started with a very strong cyclone Yas. And before that the sea water entered and practically became Banavasi Bengal. Upset East Midnapore. The whole digha is flooded. Whether it is the people or the cattle, the forehead of the Chief Minister is frowned upon as the beach town of his dreams is ruined. He is monitoring the situation from the control room. Mamata Banerjee gave a special message to everyone from the district magistrate to the common people of Digha.

As the Yas Landfall began this morning, he said, “The flood situation in Bengal. We have been able to evacuate a total of 1.5 million people. Many areas are being submerged in the floodwaters. What you see in the water is horrible. “I’m moving. 20,000 houses have been damaged. We’re keeping an eye on the surroundings. We have to stay in the cyclone center even if it’s hard today.”

The Chief Minister himself said that 51 dams in East Midnapore have been breached. According to him, 3.6 lakh people have been evacuated from East Midnapore so far. Troops will be deployed where needed.

According to Mamata Banerjee’s report, 60 km of embankments have been damaged in the coastal areas. Many dams have been broken. Even Nandigram has been flooded.

Mamata is giving the message to handle the situation with a firm hand without losing direction even in this situation. The district magistrate of East Midnapore has been specially warned. Mamata says the disaster will continue for another seven to eight hours. He wants people’s help to handle it. They want to leave the relief center now.

Meanwhile, the landfall has already started in Yas. Cyclone Yas started pounding near Dhamra port in Baleshwar from 9:15 am. The landfall process will continue for the next 3 hours.