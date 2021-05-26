Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Yaas: Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Yaas: Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Yaas

#Kolkata: He had earlier said that he would spend the night of May 25 and 26 in Navanne. That’s all. Mamata Banerjee kept her eyes on the giant screen just before the attack of Yas. Each district took a thorough update. The control room was opened block by block under his direction. Simultaneously the pair faces the thorns. As the cyclone headed towards Jharkhand via Orissa, flood warnings had to be issued in adjoining districts.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee said that the army should be used to deal with the cyclone. In the wake of the impending disaster in the state, he announced that the army would be deployed in the state to deal with the disaster if necessary. As night fell, the street lights in Kolkata were switched off on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister assured everyone in the state, “No one will worry. The administration is with you. Even if there is any loss, the administration is by your side. Once the disaster is over, the administration will take action.

On Tuesday night, the chief minister said more than 1.1 million people had been brought to relief camps on behalf of the state. “We are ready. Everyone has to be careful at night. Yas will be hit from 12 noon on Wednesday. Be careful at this time. Our 3 lakh administration workers are working,” he said.

Asking her not to panic, Mamata said, “Let the bush go today. If you have work to do, don’t go out and do it on the phone. I say the administration will look into the matter. Mamata Banerjee once again explained that she is the guardian of the state in danger.