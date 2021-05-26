May 26, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee to visit Yaas hit areas Mamata visited the affected area on Friday! Review meeting to be held in three districts – News18 Bangla

1 min read
15 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting the worst-hit areas of the state at the behest of Yas. The Chief Minister will first visit Dhamakhali and Sandeshkhali areas of North 24 Parganas by helicopter next Friday. From there he will go to the sea of ​​South 24 Parganas Finally he will go to Digha in East Midnapore The Chief Minister will visit the flood-hit areas due to cyclone and its aftermath. He will hold administrative review meetings at Hingalganj, Sagar and Digha Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata on Saturday This was stated by the Chief Secretary of the state Alapan Bandyopadhyay on this day The Chief Minister will be accompanied by top officials of the administration including the Chief Secretary

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Mamata warns ‘Yas’ devastated Bengal mamata banerjee press conference from nabanna on cyclone yaas, yesterday again heavy rain and high tide alert– News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
1 min read

Cyclone Yaas Accompanied by Kotal, Massive Damage, Relief Taka worth Rs 10 crore sent: Mamata Banerjee

43 mins ago admin
2 min read

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Health Updates: There is a feeling of drowsiness! Buddhadeva was given an injection of Remedaciv

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Mamata Banerjee to visit Yaas hit areas Mamata visited the affected area on Friday! Review meeting to be held in three districts – News18 Bangla

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

1 crore people hit due to ‘Yaas’, 15 lakh evacuated: Mamata

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata warns ‘Yas’ devastated Bengal mamata banerjee press conference from nabanna on cyclone yaas, yesterday again heavy rain and high tide alert– News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin
1 min read

Cyclone Yaas Accompanied by Kotal, Massive Damage, Relief Taka worth Rs 10 crore sent: Mamata Banerjee

43 mins ago admin