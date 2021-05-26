Mamata Banerjee to visit Yaas hit areas Mamata visited the affected area on Friday! Review meeting to be held in three districts – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting the worst-hit areas of the state at the behest of Yas. The Chief Minister will first visit Dhamakhali and Sandeshkhali areas of North 24 Parganas by helicopter next Friday. From there he will go to the sea of ​​South 24 Parganas Finally he will go to Digha in East Midnapore The Chief Minister will visit the flood-hit areas due to cyclone and its aftermath. He will hold administrative review meetings at Hingalganj, Sagar and Digha Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata on Saturday This was stated by the Chief Secretary of the state Alapan Bandyopadhyay on this day The Chief Minister will be accompanied by top officials of the administration including the Chief Secretary

Details coming …