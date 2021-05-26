Mamata warns ‘Yas’ devastated Bengal mamata banerjee press conference from nabanna on cyclone yaas, yesterday again heavy rain and high tide alert– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nature did not calm down even after Hurricane Yas hit. This time, there is a danger of flooding in the riverside areas of the state. Earlier in the day, Navanne Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a press conference that floods could hit the coastal area again at 8:35 pm on Wednesday. “Those who are in the relief camp are requested not to return home now,” he said. “There may be more floods on Thursday. There may be rain tomorrow as well. So everyone should be careful. But there is no reason to be afraid. Be careful. The water level may rise up to 5 feet tomorrow. No one will get into the water. I am telling you to turn off the electricity when it comes to Ban so that no one dies due to electrocution. ” The water level in Kalighat, Rasbihari, Chetla, Digha, Mandarmoni, Haldia, Nandigram, South 24 Parganas and Basirhat sub-divisions of Kolkata will also rise tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that 1 crore people of the state have been affected in Yas. It has been possible to save 1.5 million people by evacuating them. 134 river dams in the state have been damaged due to storms and rains. More than 3 lakh houses have been damaged. Cattle and fish will also be harmed. The extent of the damage is still unknown. Gradually everything will be understood. According to Mamata, Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Namkhana, Patharpratima, Gesaba, Kulpi, Basanti, Digha, Shankarpur, Kontai 1 and 2, Nandigram 1 and 2, Shampur 1 and 2, Shakrail were affected. Huge damage to agriculture due to intrusion of salt water. The chief minister further said that he had planned to visit on Thursday. But there is a possibility of rain on Thursday as well. So after the disaster, he will visit the flood-affected villages on Friday. In addition, a total of three people who have died in cyclones and tornadoes so far have announced financial assistance.