15 thousand crore loss to Bengal! Dilip’s question, ‘How did he know sitting in Navanne?’

#Kolkata: Cyclone Yaas – The precautionary measures pleased him. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said on Twitter that the demand was not his. And this time he also raised questions about the damage caused by the state. Speaking at a press conference in Navanne on the same day, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have lost 15,000 crore rupees in what we have calculated so far.” Shortly afterwards, in a press conference, Dilip Ghosh raised the question, ‘As much damage was expected, it did not happen in West Bengal. But, even then, the chief minister said, there has been so much damage. How did he get this calculation while sitting on the 14th floor of Navanna? It is not possible to calculate the damage in this way until the situation is normal. We have doubts about the damage caused by the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister of the state has also taken ‘education’ from Cyclone Amphan. So in the case of Cyclone Yaas, he does not want to repeat the ‘mistake’. In that sense, it is possible Yassin is in control of the situation. The Chief Minister has understood the extent of the damage from the control room for almost two days since Nabanna. After that, he informed that in a few days, he will get the account of the loss of the entire state. However, it can be said now that the effect of Yas has caused a loss of about 15 thousand crore rupees in Bengal.

During the Amphan, there were several allegations against the Trinamool leaders regarding relief in the state. Allegations of relief corruption surfaced against grassroots leaders from different parts of the state over the relief. Which was also used extensively by the BJP in the election campaign. So this time the Chief Minister does not want to repeat that allegation. So this time the Chief Minister has decided to distribute ‘relief at the door’ in the form of ‘Government at the door’, then ‘Ration at the door’. On the same day, Dilip Ghosh demanded, ‘Trinamool leaders fill their pockets with no relief. The names of all those who are receiving compensation should be posted outside the BDO office.

On the same day, however, the Chief Minister said that the applications of the victims will be submitted at the ‘Door Relief’ camp from June 3 to 16. This time, it is not through anyone else, who is the victim, he has to apply directly. Those applications will be scrutinized from June 19 to June 30. Then between July 1 and 6, the direct victims will get the money in the bank account.

However, Dilip Ghosh had earlier raised questions about the dam situation in the state. He has been vocal about it again this day. He also questioned why 50 million mangroves were supposed to be planted in the Sundarbans but it was not done.