‘ALOR MEYE’ PRESENTED BY ASHA AUDIO COMPANY

Asha Audio Company presented Eid special new Bengali single, ‘Alor Meye’, sung by Rupankar Bagchi. Music arrangement and lyrics is done by Sandip Mukherjee (Sandy) & programming is done by Indrojit Dey (Indro). The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

The new modern song Alor Meye is the twelveth single with Rupankar Bagchi from Asha Audio. Each of his song has a different fan base.

“The song ‘Alor Meye’ is a romantic modern song. Aasha Audio has already done different projects with Rupankar Bagchi. It is always good experience to work with him. We are hopeful that the audience will love the song,” said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.

About Asha Audio Company

Asha Audio Company laid its foundation in May 1995 with the blessings of the legendry singer Asha Bhosle. In this journey of over 17 years, the company has been able to build up a catalogue of 400 titles. The audio major took a very bold step to establish contemporary music and launched albums of Mohiner Ghoraguli & Paraspathar in 1995 / 1996, which was followed by Chandrabindoo, Miles, Cactus, Fossils & Lakkhichhara. A major section of the company’s repertoire has been designed with Rabindrasangeet, which has a rich blend of artistes like Hemanta Mukhopahhyay, Debabrata Biswas, Subinoy Roy, Ajoy Chakraborty, Rezwana Chowdhury, Indrani Sen, Srikanta Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Jayati Chakraborty and the new age Bollywood playback singers like Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Alka Yagnik, Babul Supriyo and Sadhana Sargam. Modern song segment has albums of Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, Kumar Sanu, Raghab Chatterjee, Manomay Bhattacharya, Rupankar & Subhamita amongst others. The company also has a unique collection of “Audio book” of “Sunday Suspense” in 3 volumes. In 2019, the founder of Asha Audio Company, Ms Mahua Lahiri demised.

With the shift towards digitally driven world as the physical format of Audio becoming nonexistent, Asha Audio is also penetrating the digital arena in a major way. Their music is available across digital platforms like Saavn, Gaana, iTunes, Wynk, YouTube, Spotify, rdio. Asha Audio’s YouTube channel has over 7,32,000 subscribers. Through ashaaudio.net, the official website of the company, it is also possible to purchase songs online. Asha Audio is also promoting their musical ventures intensely on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.