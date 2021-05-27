Corruption is not tolerated, Yaase ‘relief at the door’ Mamata! The money will go directly to the bank account

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want a repeat of Cyclone Amphan. He doesn’t want to make any more ‘mistakes’ in the case of Cyclone Yaas with ‘education’ from Amfan. Therefore, the Chief Minister is keeping the rush of compensation and distribution of relief in his own hands. On the same day, the Chief Minister said, “From June 3 to 16, the application of the victims for ‘relief at the door’ will be taken.” This time, not through anyone else, you who are the victims, they will apply directly. As much as there has been damage, so much to say. Those applications will be scrutinized by the government from June 19 to June 30. From July 1 to 6, the victims will receive the money directly in the bank account.

Mamata had announced ‘Duare Ration’ in the campaign for this year’s assembly polls in Bengal. After coming to the government, that work has already started in different districts. But during Amfan, there were one after another allegations of relief corruption against grassroots leaders from different parts of the state. Which the BJP used against the grassroots in the election campaign. So this time the Chief Minister does not want to repeat that situation after Yas. First ‘Duare Sarkar’, then ‘Duare Ration’, this time after Yas, the Chief Minister has decided to distribute ‘Duare Relief’.

For almost two days now, Mamata Banerjee has understood the extent of Bengal’s damage from the control room. He also said that in a few days, the government will be in charge of the entire state. However, according to the estimates available now, Bengal has lost about 15 thousand crore rupees due to the impact of YAS. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to sit in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

On the same day, the Chief Minister took note of the loss from the secretaries of various departments through video conference. He said that if the disaster is over, first of all rescue work and compensation work will be started. A task force has been formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary. According to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, 1.18 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Bengal has been damaged due to the impact of YAS. The amount of financial loss is about 2000 crore. In the last two-three days, a lot of houses have been damaged due to tornadoes in different places, and many green houses have been destroyed. The Chief Minister said that they will also get compensation. The state has also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the day.