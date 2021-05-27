Kolkata Updates Destructive fire in the factory of Sodpur! The fear is stuck inside 1 min read 12 mins ago admin Destructive fire in the factory of Sodpur! The fear is stuck inside Source link admin See author's posts Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Continue Reading Previous Terrible fire in Sodpur factory, the area has been burning for eight hours! Four detained inside the claim