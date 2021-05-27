Firhad Hakim Subrata Mukherjee Madan Mitra Case SG Tushar Mehta requesting to transfer Tushar Mehta desperate to take case out of state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The hearing of Narda bail case has started. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta filed the petition before a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court at the outset of the debate. From the outset, he demanded that the case be moved elsewhere. As soon as the Narda hearing started on that day, a heated debate started once again in the court premises. Tushar Mehta claims that he is not talking about bail or transfer, the bigger the case, he is talking about the rule of law. The judges of the larger bench include Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Arijit Banerjee, Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Soumen Sen.

How Tushar Mehta is answering questions with the judges –

Mehta: I would request the Hon’ble Court to forget the issue of arrest at this moment. My question is whether the way bail was granted is correct. Assuming the arrest was immoral. The question is whether the manner in which the judiciary has been snubbed will not erode public confidence in the judiciary. And the five judges who are here, they just did not sit down to decide whether to bail or not. We want to discuss in a broader context. Don’t think my opinion is political. If it can’t be stopped here, it will happen in many states.

Judge Mukherjee– There have been incidents of public anger in the country before. But if you can’t show that the judge concerned has been affected by it, then the argument is not constructive.

Judge Harish Tandon– Ordinary people do such things out of emotion. But whatever the emotion, the law never allows it. Again, it is important to remember that this is the reason why ordinary people’s anger affects the judiciary.

Judge Arijit Banerjee-Four applications have been submitted for bail of the accused. Transferring your application. In my opinion, it is fair to decide whether to grant bail or not.