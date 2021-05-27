HCL Technologies to Bring McLaren Health Care’s Digital Transformation Vision to Life and Deliver Cost-Efficient Solutions

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, was selected by McLaren Health Care, a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency, to provide digital transformation, standup a global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Center of Excellence, and enable higher standards of service to members, providers, and employees.

The partnership will have HCL deliver IT services for all 15 McLaren system hospitals located in Michigan and Ohio. HCL services would include managing and transforming the digital infrastructure foundation and the core clinical and non-clinical applications utilizing HCL’s DRYICE automation framework.

“At McLaren Health Care, we are committed to quality outcomes and this partnership will contribute to our fundamental vision and goals, which is to be the preferred healthcare provider to the communities we serve.” said Ron Strachan, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at McLaren Health Care. “This pursuit to be more digital-forward reflects our commitment to ensure our hospitals provide best value in healthcare services to our patients, as defined by quality of outcomes and cost.”

“This past year has reminded us of the critical role the Healthcare industry’s plays for all of us and how technology can play a key role in enabling improved healthcare. We are proud to be the digital enablement partner for McLaren Health Care towards furthering its noble goal of providing affordable healthcare to all”, said Shrikanth Shetty, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies.