How much compensation was announced in the meeting with Modi and Mamata during the Bengal-Orissa visit tomorrow?

#Kolkata: Due to the power of Cyclone Yaas, on the one hand, the flood situation in Bengal, Bhadrak in Orissa, Balasore has practically become a landslide. And soon after Yas’s ouster, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would visit the affected areas of the state from Friday. On Friday, he will fly by helicopter to Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, then to Sagar in South 24 Parganas. Finally he will go to Digha in East Midnapore Mamata Banerjee will visit flood-hit areas due to cyclones and waterlogging. He is scheduled to hold administrative review meetings at Sandeshkhali, Sagar and Digha. He will return to Kolkata on Saturday On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to visit Bengal and Orissa on Friday.

It is learned that the Prime Minister will visit Bhadrak, Balasore in Orissa by air. The list also includes East Midnapore district of West Bengal. He will then hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar. However, Mamata said on the day that Narendra Modi would meet her in Kalaikunda. He and the chief secretary will hold a meeting with Modi there. Then the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary will go to Digha.

Incidentally, before Yas came, the Center had given Rs 600 crore to Orissa and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore to West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee was vocal about that. He lamented why West Bengal was given less money despite being such a large state. He later told a press conference in Navanne that the state had lost about Tk 15,000 crore. All around is floating in the water. Crops, farm lands have all been destroyed. It remains to be seen whether Modi will announce any package or financial assistance after his visit to Orissa and Bengal.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the Chief Minister would first visit the Hingalganj area of ​​North 24 Parganas by helicopter from Kolkata on Friday, May 26. He will hold a review meeting at Dhamakhali in Sandeshkhali to take stock of the damage and how rehabilitation and relief will be delivered to the affected areas. After that, he will hold an administrative meeting in the sea of ​​South 24 Parganas From there he will go to Kalaikunda. He will reach Digha after meeting Modi there Mamata will also hold an administrative meeting in Digha on the 29th