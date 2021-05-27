Kolkata Waterlogged: It’s raining cats and dogs in Kolkata!

Kolkata: The sky has been heavy since Thursday morning. Heavy Rainfall has started across Kolkata from time to time. The meteorological department said that although there was no heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Yaas, it will continue on Thursday. At the same time, Alipore has predicted a storm with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.

The sky was covered with black clouds since Thursday morning. Scattered rains also continue. However, as the day progresses, the darkness becomes more concentrated. It started raining profusely from noon. And the city was submerged in the vast area of ​​Kolkata.

Due to the effect of Yas, water accumulated in Kalighat, Chetla and other places in Kolkata on Wednesday. Even though the water receded, the water started accumulating again in those areas on Thursday. Kotal is also full on Thursday. As a result, the Ganges lock gate will not be opened until the tide recedes, according to municipal sources. In the meanwhile, due to heavy rains, water accumulated in several places of Kolkata and the city dwellers fell into extreme suffering.

The maximum water level of the Ganges rose at 2.03 pm on Thursday. As a result, several areas of Kalighat-Chetla-Taliganj area have been inundated. Hajra from Shyambazar was submerged due to continuous rain on it. It went under water from College Street to Baliganj. The Kolkata Municipality had earlier informed that the lock gate would be closed from 11.30 am to 4 pm due to rising water. If it rains while the lockgate is closed, water may accumulate in different parts of the city.

On the other hand, the bathing ghat has been submerged due to rising water. However, no new water has entered the temple today. The tide in the Ganges above it. As a result of the combination of the two, the Ganges is also flowing in Kolkata. A few days ago, heavy rains disrupted public life in Kolkata. A young man died in front of the palace after being electrocuted by stagnant water. The administration is also seeing thunderstorms in fear of water accumulation again in a few days.