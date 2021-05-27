Mamata orders probe into Dighar dam breach, Soumen’s office to report in 7 days

Kolkata: State Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources Soumen Mahapatra sat down for a meeting with the chief secretary and officials of the department on the flood situation in the state following Cyclone Yaas. He held a review meeting at the Water Resources building on Thursday. He also spoke to district officials via video conference and took detailed information. He later told a press conference that a total of 293.35 km of dams had been damaged in six districts.

East Midnapore has suffered the most in Yas. There are 12 km and 5.75 km of sea dams and the remaining 265.60 km of river dams have been damaged. He added that the small dams will be repaired from Friday and the rest will start after the water recedes.

The Water Resources Minister said, “It will cost a total of Tk 157 crore to repair these dams. Apart from East Midnapore, dams have also been damaged in West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. A high-level inquiry committee has already been formed under the direction of the Chief Minister under the supervision of Chief Secretary of the Irrigation Department Naveen Prakash. This committee will investigate and report to the Chief Minister within 7 days.

Mamata Banerjee also held a meeting with all the district administrations in Navanne on the same day. He also expressed anger against the Irrigation Department for breaking the dam. He reprimanded the secretary of the irrigation department and directed an investigation.

On the same day, Mamata asked Naveen Prakash, Secretary of the Irrigation Department, ‘How did the whole dam in Digha break? Why is it taking so long to build a dam? Money is not taking less. Am I pouring all the money into the water? This incident will be investigated.