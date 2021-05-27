Narada hearing update: What is the fate of Narada bail hearing today, Firhad, Subrata, Madan?

#Kolkata: The High Court was closed on Wednesday, keeping in mind that the storm could cause mechanical disturbances. But to get rid of Yas’s thorn, the work of the High Court is starting again from today, Thursday. As a result, the hearing of the Narda bail case is going to be held in the High Court on Thursday. A larger bench of five judges may decide the case today, in which case the fate of Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and Shovon Chatterjee may be decided today. The judges of the larger bench include Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Arijit Banerjee, Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Soumen Sen.

On May 21, the High Court ordered that the accused leader in the Narda case be kept under house arrest without being kept in jail. As well as the court said, this instruction is temporary. The larger bench will decide soon. Meanwhile, the CBI went to the Supreme Court at midnight on May 25. The CBI withdrew the case after close scrutiny by the apex court.

As a result, the case came back to the High Court. With the observation that the hearing of the case was over, the debate will start from there again. The lawyers of the accused and even the judges questioned the CBI as to why the accused were arrested despite having a chargesheet. Ordinary people at all levels, lawyers, political circles are looking at this verdict of the larger bench.