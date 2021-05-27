May 27, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Noted Bengali writer, translator Enakshi Chatterjee no more

2 min read
44 mins ago admin


Enakshi was a prolific author in both Bengali and English in a variety of genres.

Renowned Bengali writer and translator Enakshi Chatterjee passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Delhi due to Covid-related complications, family sources said. She was 86.

Born in 1934 to a family of renowned lawyers in Patna, Enakshi was the older of two siblings. She graduated from Patna University, excelling in academics, extracurriculars and sport.

She was married to Dr. Santimay Chatterjee, a nuclear physicist mentored by Meghnad Saha, following which she settled in Kolkata.

Enakshi was a prolific author in both Bengali and English in a variety of genres, including humour, popular science, poetry with more than 40 published works in science fiction alone. Her favourite genre was childrens’ literature, for which she received the Bidyasagar Award.

She received the Rabindro Puroshkar for the book Poromanu Jigyasha co-written with her husband. She was also honoured with the Kalidas Nag Memorial Award for her lifetime achievement in literature.

Enakshi was a prominent translator of English and Bengali books, too, most notable among them being Sunil Gangopadhyays Purbo-Paschim (East-West) into English and Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy into Bengali.

She was also involved in the development of Calcutta Doordarshan in its initial days, assisting with program development.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Turkey is ready for Summer 2021 with High Safety Measures

12 seconds ago admin
2 min read

Yaas turns Kolkata weather pleasant, but mood remains sombre

16 hours ago admin
2 min read

1 crore people hit due to ‘Yaas’, 15 lakh evacuated: Mamata

19 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

Turkey is ready for Summer 2021 with High Safety Measures

12 seconds ago admin
1 min read

Destructive fire in the factory of Sodpur! The fear is stuck inside

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Noted Bengali writer, translator Enakshi Chatterjee no more

44 mins ago admin
2 min read

Terrible fire in Sodpur factory, the area has been burning for eight hours! Four detained inside the claim

53 mins ago admin