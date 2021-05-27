Strict restrictions extended in Bengal, extended till June 15

Extended compassion

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to extend the ban in Bengal till June 15.

#Kolkata: Due to the Corona situation, Bengal went under strict restrictions from 16 May. Navanna had instructed that the lockdown process would continue till May 30. But despite the slight decline in the number of corona cases in the state, the situation is still dire. Therefore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to extend the ban till June 15. On the same day, the Chief Minister said, ‘Please do not say the lockdown curfew. Say that the restrictions are still in force. ‘ In other words, according to the government’s guidelines, all public transport in the state will be closed till June 15 Public-private buses, taxis, autos, ferry services – everything is banned. Metro service is also being closed Vehicles like autos and taxis will not be able to get out on the road except for urgent needs However, taxi service 7 will be available from the airport The guidelines were issued till 6 pm on May 30 and were extended till June 15. As per the state guidelines, inter-state bus and train services will also be closed till June 15 Even if you are not connected to the emergency services, there are restrictions on getting out on the road with private cars No one will be able to go out from 9 pm to 5 am except in case of emergency The state administration has made it clear that no one will be able to leave the house till June 15 unless there is an urgent need However, despite restrictions on movement of vehicles, petrol pumps and car repair shops will remain open.