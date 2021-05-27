Talking, but Buddha is coughing! The amount of oxygen given also increased

#Kolkata: When he was admitted to the hospital, he had severe shortness of breath and nausea. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. However, after the start of treatment, his physical condition began to improve rapidly. As always, he was in a hurry to get back home. However, the former chief minister of the state had objected from the beginning to be admitted to the hospital. According to the bulletin of the hospital where he was admitted, Buddhadev Babu has been suffering from dry cough since that day. He is also being given more oxygen. Although 3 liters of oxygen was given in the previous minute, it has been increased to 4 liters from Thursday.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was in isolation at home since he was attacked by Corona. He has been suffering from shortness of breath for a long time. Oxygen support is also needed at home. Meanwhile, he and his wife Meera Bhattacharya contracted corona. Mira Bhattacharya returned home after recovering from the hospital. On the other hand, when the oxygen level in the body fell below 60 on Tuesday, a worrying situation arose around Buddha Babu. After that, the family and the party decided to admit him to the hospital. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted to the hospital twice before. Twice he has recovered and returned home.

On Thursday, the hospital authorities informed that Buddhababu was eating the same amount of food. Blood pressure is OK, he speaks normally.

On the other hand, Buddhadev Bhattacharya’s wife Meera has been admitted to the hospital for the second time. He had been suffering from panic attacks since Buddhadeva fell ill. There was also vomiting. As a result, the family decided to re-admit him to the hospital without any risk. He had to be hospitalized with coronary heart disease. He returned home from the hospital after seven days. But he fell ill again. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also inquired about the physical condition of Buddhadeb and his wife.