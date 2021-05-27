Turkey is ready for Summer 2021 with High Safety Measures

One of the global leaders of Safe Tourism, Turkey is ready for 2021 summer season with heightened safety measures. Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) hosted the ambassadors of foreign missions, in the Safe Tourism event held in Antalya, Turkey from May 21 to 23. Indian Ambassador to Turkey also graced the event with his presence and experienced the measures on-site. The ministry aims to ensure that all safe tourism measures are experienced directly by the representatives of foreign missions to Turkey.

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, talked about the preparations for the 2021 summer season and stated in his speech that, “As a leading country in safe tourism, Turkey welcomed more than 16 million guests in 2020, and we are looking forward to 2021 to be a year of heightened safety in tourism season. We are ready for the Summer 2021 season with more than 10,000 certified tourism facilities across Turkey.”

While addressing the ambassadors during the event, Minster Ersoy also mentioned that, “Tourism safety has been our top priority over the last year and we had a successful season of certification program that has become one of the best practices worldwide. In our national vaccination program, more than 27 million doses of vaccine have been applied to Turkish citizens to date. The vaccination program, in which we prioritize tourism workers, will continue to accelerate in June,” added Minister Ersoy.

Launched by Turkey in June 2020, Safe Tourism Certificate certifying compliance with global safety standards for tourist spots, accommodation facilities and airports. The Certificate have been awarded to more than 9,800 businesses as it enters its second year and includes various restaurants, cultural venues, congress facilities, marine tourism facilitates, theme parks and ski lift facilities. Starting in 2021, Turkey made this certificate compulsory for all accommodation facilities with a bed capacity of 30 and above. Turkey has also given priority to tourism personnel within the scope of the national vaccination program and is ready for 2021 summer with high safety standards.

About Turkey

Located in the Mediterranean and connecting Asia and Europe continents that are separated by the famous Bosphorus, Turkey is a unique destination that welcomes tourists from all around the world. The country that has always been a hub for cultural interaction and home to varying climates inspires the visitors today with its history, nature, and gastronomy that reflect the diversity of civilizations for centuries. Located at the crossroads of cultures, Turkey has a distinctive understanding of art & fashion which is the synthesis of tradition and modernity and its extremely dynamic shopping & entertainment life also attracts visitors from all over the world.

Turkey implemented “Safe Tourism Program” for the upcoming tourism season. The program that has been rapidly adopted by the key players in the industry, defines a series of measures that must be taken across a vast range of related bodies including food & beverage, transportation and accommodation establishments to ensure the health and well-being of facility personnel and guests, both local and foreign.

