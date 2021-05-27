WB Corona Update: Record fall in one fell swoop in the state’s daily transition! Testing has also decreased

#Kolkata : Covid-19 cases in the state saw a record drop at the end of the day on Thursday. Daily Corona Death is also below 150. In the last 24 hours, 13,046 people have been infected with new corona, which is much less than the previous day. However, testing has also decreased. The same goes for downward death. 148 people were killed in one day. The recovery rate has crossed the 90 percent mark.

In one day, 148 people of the state lost their lives. Which is slightly less than the previous day. Of the dead, 42 were from North 24 Parganas. In other words, the district in the first place in terms of daily deaths. The figures have naturally raised concerns among residents. Kolkata in second place. There were 32 deaths in one day. In one day, 12 people were killed in Corona in South 24 Parganas. In Howrah, 9 people died in one day in Corona. So far, the death toll in Corona has risen to 14,975. In one day, 19,121 people returned home after defeating Corona. 4,092 of them are from North 24 Parganas. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 11,99,120. The recovery rate in the last 24 hours is 90. 06 percent. In one day, 56, 165 people have been tested.

According to the health department, 2,985 of the newly infected people in the last 24 hours are from North 24 Parganas. In other words, in terms of daily infection, the district is in the first place again. However, after a long time, the daily infection of U-24 Parganas is less than three thousand. Kolkata is in the second place. The number of newly infected people in one day was 1,469. In other words, the infection in Kolkata has decreased a lot in one fell swoop. South 24 Parganas came in third place. 1,094 people were infected in one day. Howrah is in the fourth place. There are more than one thousand infected in one day. The number of newly infected people is 1,049. Apart from South Bengal, the Corona Graph of North Bengal has also frightened the residents there. On this day, the traces of the newly infected have been found from almost all the districts. As a result, the total number of victims in the state has increased to 13,31,249.