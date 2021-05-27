May 27, 2021

WhiteHat Jr collaborates with Code.org(R) to bolster its proprietary coding curriculum

WhiteHat Jr, India’s leading EdTech company known for delivering live online classes in Coding & Math, has signed an agreement with Code.org®, a global computer science education non-profit, with an aim to enhance WhiteHat Jr’s proprietary coding course.
The relationship enables WhiteHat Jr to customize its curriculum based on the suite of offerings from Code.org®, including the use of App Lab, Sprite Lab, and Game Lab for WhiteHat Jr students. WhiteHat Jr’s exclusive activity-based coding course, developed by a team of industry experts, educators, and engineers, leverages activities from multiple providers, including Code.org.

