Yase 15 thousand crore loss to Bengal! This time with ‘education’ in Amfan, ‘relief at the door’ is Mamata

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken ‘education’ from Cyclone Amphan. So in the case of Cyclone Yaas, he does not want to repeat the ‘mistake’. Therefore, the Chief Minister is keeping the rush of compensation and distribution of relief in his own hands. He has understood the extent of the damage from the control room for almost two days since Nabanna. After that, he informed that in a few days, the loss of the entire state will be calculated. However, it can be said now that the effect of Yas has caused a loss of about 15 thousand crore rupees in Bengal. In this situation, the Chief Minister is going to sit in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Mamata had announced ‘Duare Ration’ in the state’s election campaign this time. That work had already begun. But during the Amfan, there were allegations of relief corruption against grassroots leaders from different parts of the state. Which was also used by the BJP in the election campaign. So this time the Chief Minister does not want to repeat that allegation. Therefore, the Chief Minister has decided to distribute ‘relief at the door’ in the form of ‘Government at the door’, then ‘Ration at the door’.

How will relief be delivered to the affected people? On the same day, the Chief Minister said, ‘Applications of the victims will be taken at the’ Relief Camp at the Door ‘from June 3 to 16. This time, the victim will apply directly, not through anyone else. Tell me as much as the damage has been done. Those applications will be scrutinized from June 19 to June 30. Then between July 1 and 6, the direct victims will get the money in the bank account.

On the same day, the Chief Minister said, as soon as the disaster is over, the rescue work and compensation work will be started first. On the same day, Mamata Banerjee took note of the loss from the secretaries of various departments through video conference. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said 1.17 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been damaged. The amount of financial loss is about 2000 crore. At the local level, tornadoes have also damaged many houses and destroyed many houses. The Chief Minister said that they will also get compensation.

A task force has already been formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary. At present, the state government is giving Rs 1,000 crore. In this situation, Mamata is sitting in a meeting with Narendra Modi on Friday. There, too, he is expected to question the state’s compensation.