20 thousand if the house is destroyed, the maximum loss of grain is two and a half thousand! Where is the compensation?

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the Duare Tran project. Within 24 hours, the state government announced how much compensation would be paid from which departments. Navanna has also issued guidelines on how much money has been allocated in any case, starting from the state agriculture department to the disaster management department. Copies of the directive have been sent to all government offices and officials in the state before the Pran project started at the door. Already, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state will deliver relief to the people in the cyclone affected areas. The state government has also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for that. The Chief Minister said on Thursday that the relief project will start from June 3. Applications will be submitted from 3rd June to 16th June. All applications will be scrutinized from 19th June to 31st June. From July 1 to July 7, the victims will be paid directly to the bank. (Reporting by Somraj Banerjee)