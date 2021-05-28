A meeting of one and a half minutes, Mamata calculated the loss of 20 thousand crore to Modi for Yas!

Kalaikunda: As the state’s opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari was summoned to the PM’s cyclone review meeting in Kalaikunda. As soon as the controversy over Shuvendu’s invitation to the meeting came to the fore, the BJP brought forward a letter from the state assembly secretariat acknowledging Shuvendu as the Leader of the Opposition. Because, the ruling party of the state has raised the question as to why Shuvendu will be called for that meeting That is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also avoided the Kalaikunda review meeting on that day. However, Mamata had a separate meeting with Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda.

The news that the two met in just one and a half minutes. At that time, Cyclone Yaas had caused a loss of about Rs 20,000 crore to the state, he said. Besides, the Chief Minister has asked for Rs 20,000 crore for the development of Digha and Sundarbans. Mamata herself mentioned that in Digha.

Although not present at the review meeting, the Chief Minister and the Governor welcomed the Prime Minister as soon as she arrived in Kalaikunda. It was already decided that the Chief Minister would not attend the Prime Minister’s meeting on Cyclone Yas. However, he met separately with the Prime Minister to take stock of the damage caused by the cyclone.

The Chief Minister paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister on the same day. He also handed over the information of the loss account of the state to the Prime Minister. His chopper reached Kalaikunda at 2:05 pm on that day. He had a one and a half minute meeting with the Prime Minister. He left for Digha at 2:43 pm.

After Yas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the affected areas of Orissa and West Bengal by air. He started his tour in Orissa on Friday morning. He reached Kalaikunda around 2 pm. There the Governor and the Chief Minister welcomed him.