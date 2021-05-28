Buddha is also suffering from dry cough in Corona! Oxygen levels are now 92

#Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, a corona sufferer, is a little more stable than before. When he was admitted to the hospital, he had severe shortness of breath and dizziness. He was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. However, after the start of treatment, his physical condition began to improve rapidly. According to a hospital bulletin on Friday, Buddhababu’s blood oxygen level is 92 percent. He needs 4 liters of oxygen through the bypap.

It is also known that he has a dry cough. However, he slept well at night. Now he does not have to give food through Royals tube. There is also a heart rate of 55 beats per minute. Buddha Babu’s blood pressure is also normal. There are also other injections including remedial.

After being admitted to the hospital, Buddhadev Bhattacharya, as usual, started to hurry to get home. However, the former chief minister of the state had objected from the beginning to be admitted to the hospital.

Buddha was in isolation at home since he was attacked by Corona. He has been suffering from shortness of breath for a long time. Oxygen support is also given at home. Meanwhile, he and his wife Meera Bhattacharya contracted corona. Mira recovered from the hospital and was admitted back to the same hospital. On the other hand, when the oxygen level in the body fell below 70 on Tuesday, a worrying situation arose around Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. After that, on behalf of his family and party, it was decided to admit him to the hospital. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted to the hospital twice before. Twice he has recovered and returned home.

On the other hand, Buddhadev Bhattacharya’s wife Meera had to be admitted to the hospital for the second time. Meera had been suffering from panic attacks since Buddha Babu fell ill. There was also vomiting. As a result, the family decided to re-admit him to the hospital without any risk. He was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems due to corona. After seven days he recovered and returned home from the hospital. But he fell ill again.