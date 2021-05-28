Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Slight improvement in physical condition! Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is speaking

#Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s physical condition has improved slightly today. Sometimes he has to give bypap support. 3 liters of oxygen is required. The level of oxygen in the blood is 92 percent. Hypoglycemia was found in his body. This means that the blood sugar level is much lower than normal. Now he speaks occasionally. The heart rate is 72 beats per minute. He is feeling much healthier than before.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was attacked by his wife Corona last Tuesday. Although his wife Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to the hospital, she was undergoing treatment at the house of Jade Anar Buddha. But his relatives were forced to bring him to the hospital as his condition deteriorated from Monday night. At that time, the level of oxygen in his body had dropped below 70. Which naturally caused everyone to worry. If the oxygen level in the corona is not right, problems are being created. After being brought to the hospital, the doctors started doing all kinds of tests and treatment. Why is the condition so bad? Buddhababur, Kovid or the old disease COPD is examined. Buddhadebababu was admitted to Woodlands Hospital last December with COPD. His carbon dioxide levels were found to be abnormally high. This time it did not increase that much.

Doctors say that since steroids are being given, sugar tests will be done three times a day. Black fungus can cause problems, which is why special attention is being paid. Health experts fear that the treatment will be done considering the side effects. But the former chief minister (Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee) is speaking lightly. Oxygen is being given. As well as antibiotic steroids running. He has knowledge. It is also known that he has a dry cough. However, he slept well at night. Now he does not have to give food through rice tube.