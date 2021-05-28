CBI’s face burnt, Narad Kande granted bail to Firhad-Subrata-Madan!

Kolkata: Two Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Shovan Chatterjee have been granted bail in the Narada scam case. The final phase of the bail hearing was going on in the Calcutta High Court. A five-judge bench was hearing their bail pleas. Earlier, the case was heard on Monday and Thursday. However, in each case, the CBI’s counsel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has moved the case to another state and has given multiple arguments against bail. But on the same day, Chief Justice Tushar Mehta was informed that the accused could be granted conditional bail. After that, the lawyers thought that the possibility of Firhad Hakim being granted bail became strong. In fact, that is what really happened.

