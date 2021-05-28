Chief Secretary Alapan suddenly summoned to Delhi, urgent order to join work on May 31 Central Gov orders WB Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhay to join In Delhi on 31st may– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The Center summoned Alapon Bandopadhyay to Delhi. The central government sent a letter to the state to release the chief secretary. The Center summoned the Chief Secretary to Delhi as the state was battling the Corona-Cyclone pair disaster. He has been asked to visit Delhi in the next three days to join the new post of Union Minister of Personnel and Training.

In response to a request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Center had recently extended the tenure of the Chief Secretary of the state. In just a few days, bureaucrats were surprised that Mamata Banerjee, a close bureaucrat, was removed from the state and taken to Delhi. However, there is still a time when the chief secretary is in charge of multiple committees and task forces of the state government to deal with the Covid and cyclone north situation.

IAS Alapana Banerjee, a 1986 batch, is one of the Chief Minister’s ‘trusted’ bureaucrats. In his long administrative life, he has brought the government out of various problems more than once. He took over as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal on October 1 last year. Before that he was the secretary of the home department. In May, Alapan turned 60 years old. So he was supposed to retire this month. However, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 seeking an extension. In the letter, he appealed that the state needs skilled bureaucrats like Alopan to deal with the cowardly situation. Responding to the Chief Minister’s request, the Center then approved the extension of the talks. For now, his term has been extended for 3 months.

Approved the placement of Alapan Bandyopadhyay (West Bengal Chief Secretary) with the Government of India. Accordingly, the State Govt is requested to relieve him with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Dept of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Delhi by 31st May: DoPT pic.twitter.com/HeyRiEJ7UW – ANI ()ANI) May 28, 2021

This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself at a press conference on Monday. He was due to retire this month. Mamata expressed satisfaction over the extension of the term of efficient administrator talk. At a press conference on the same day, Mamata said, the term of our Chief Secretary has been extended by 3 months. He has worked during Amphan and Covid. He has experience. So, we are happy to extend the term of the Chief Secretary. At the beginning of his working life, Alapan Bandyopadhyay worked as a sub-divisional magistrate, under secretary and district magistrate of several districts. Apart from being the Commissioner of Calcutta Municipality, he also has experience working in offices like Pur, Transport, Industry, MSME. Besides the responsibilities of the Home Secretary, he has also taken charge of the Information and Culture Department.

Abir Ghosal