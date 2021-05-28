Cyclone Yaas update PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to meet in Kalaikunda during Yaas affected area visit

#Kolkata: After last year’s Cyclone Amfan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the state to see the situation in Orissa-Bangla. Seba witnessed the cyclone situation with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same plane. This time there are cyclones in two states. Cyclone Yaas has caused floods in Bengal, Bhadrak in Orissa and Balasore. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to the state on Friday to look into the post-Yas situation. He is scheduled to visit the state after visiting Baleshwar and Bhadrak in Orissa on Friday. This has been known from the sources of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat (PMO). He is scheduled to land at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore district. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) on the damage done to the state by Yas.

Shortly after Yas’s ouster, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would visit the affected areas of the state from Friday. On Friday, he will fly by helicopter to Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, then to Sagar in South 24 Parganas. Finally he will go to Digha in East Midnapore Mamata Banerjee will visit flood-hit areas due to cyclones and waterlogging. He is scheduled to hold administrative review meetings at Sandeshkhali, Sagar and Digha. He will return to Kolkata on Saturday

It is learned that the Prime Minister will visit Bhadrak, Balasore in Orissa by air. The list also includes East Midnapore district of West Bengal. He will then hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar. However, Mamata said on the day that Narendra Modi would meet her in Kalaikunda. He and the chief secretary will hold a meeting with Modi there. Then the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary will go to Digha.

On the other hand, the Center has already collected reports from the concerned states on the damage caused by YAS. Bhubaneswar will be the first to leave Delhi on Friday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik there. From there, Modi is scheduled to visit Baleshwar and Bhadrak by helicopter. He is also scheduled to visit the storm-ravaged places of East Midnapore in West Bengal. The district administration has started preparations after receiving the news of the Prime Minister’s visit. Police personnel started conducting covid examination at Medinipur Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Incidentally, they fired multiple cannons at each other during the Assembly election campaign. During the campaign, Narendra Modi targeted Mamata in several public meetings, raising the issue of corruption. On the other hand, Mamata did not agree to leave the land due to deprivation of relief from the Center. With such a political context, Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee are going to face a devastated Bengal today. So the people of the state will keep an eye on the Kolaikunda meeting today.