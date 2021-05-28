Including Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh 11 MLAs took oath in Assembly on Friday 11 people including two ministers took oath in the assembly today! One BJP MLA dropped – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: No one was infected with corona. Someone was sick. No one got the news either. That is why the MLAs did not come to the Oath Taking Ceremony. That is why 11 MLAs, including two ministers from West Bengal, were sworn in on Friday. The oath was read out by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay.

Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath of office to the MLAs in the Naushar Ali Room of the Assembly on Friday. Education Minister Bratya Basu and Food Minister Rathin Ghosh were sworn in as MLAs. Both of them could not take oath before because they were infected with Corona.

Protem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee read out the oath of office of the newly elected on the 6th and 7th of this month. A total of 12 MLAs, including Bratya-Rathin, could not take oath at that time. Trinamool MLA Bhagwangola MLA Idris Ali and Manikchak MLA Savitri Mitra could not take oath due to corona infection. For the same reason, BJP’s Ingrejbazar MLA Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury and South Kanthi MLA Arup Das could not take oath.

All of them have been sworn in as MLAs today. But Gangarampur BJP MLA Satyen Roy did not take oath as he was attacked by Corona. However, BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh of Bishnupur in Bankura district has been sworn in. On the other hand, Pradeep Barma of Jalpaiguri and Mrityunjay Murmu of Raipur could not take oath in the first round due to lack of communication. They also took oath on this day.

Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee, Urban Development Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sandharani Tudu and Chief Whip of the ruling party Nirmal Ghosh were present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new MLAs on Friday.