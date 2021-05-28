Mamata Banerjee may hold meeting with Narendra Modi Mamata to report damage to Modi, 15 minutes of separate meeting likely – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The chief minister said he was not in the prime minister’s review meeting on cyclone Yas. However, he will go to Kalaikunda and hand over the preliminary record of the damage caused to the state to the Prime Minister. According to sources, the Chief Minister may have a separate meeting with the Prime Minister at Kalaikunda Airport from 2.15 to 2.30.

After Orissa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Yasin-affected areas in the state’s East Midnapore by air. After that, he is scheduled to hold a review meeting in Kalaikunda The meeting is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to attend the meeting

But it was learned this morning that Shuvendu Adhikari was also invited to the Kalaikunda meeting Shortly afterwards, on the sidelines of an administrative meeting in Gangasagar, the Chief Minister informed that he would not be present at the review meeting of the Prime Minister. He is going to Kalaikunda for 15 minutes only to hand over the loss of the state to the Prime Minister.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will meet the Chief Minister before the start of the administrative meeting Only then can the two talk privately The Chief Minister may also demand a financial package from the state for the reconstruction of the affected areas.

Tuhin Das Chandra