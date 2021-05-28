Modi Visit Yaas: Modi in Bengal-Orissa today to see Yass-Tandab, loss in the year of Amfan!

# Bhubaneswar: The devastating Cyclone Yaas has wreaked havoc in two states of the country. Odisha has been hit hard. Banavasi is also a vast area in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengal and Orissa on Friday to see the situation first hand. The Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) will inspect the damage caused by the cyclone in the helicopter. Bhubaneswar will be the first to reach Bhubaneswar by air from the capital Delhi. The Prime Minister will hold a meeting on the damage there. After that, the Prime Minister will visit Balasore and Bhadrak by air again. You will also reach East Midnapore.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi at 10.50 am. He has a review meeting with high-ranking administrative officials in Bhubaneswar, Orissa at 11 am. The Prime Minister will then visit the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and East Midnapore by air at 12:10 pm. He will hold a review meeting on the loss of Yas at the Air Force base in Kalaikunda. After that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have a meeting with Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is also likely to be present during the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced to visit the flooded areas by helicopter on Friday. After that his review meeting in Hingalganj and Sagar. From there you will leave to East Midnapore. Mamata Banerjee will hold a review meeting in Digha on Saturday. The Chief Minister was in a helicopter with the Prime Minister during the Ampan last year.