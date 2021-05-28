May 28, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Modi Visit Yaas: Modi in Bengal-Orissa today to see Yass-Tandab, loss in the year of Amfan!

2 min read
11 mins ago admin


# Bhubaneswar: The devastating Cyclone Yaas has wreaked havoc in two states of the country. Odisha has been hit hard. Banavasi is also a vast area in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengal and Orissa on Friday to see the situation first hand. The Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) will inspect the damage caused by the cyclone in the helicopter. Bhubaneswar will be the first to reach Bhubaneswar by air from the capital Delhi. The Prime Minister will hold a meeting on the damage there. After that, the Prime Minister will visit Balasore and Bhadrak by air again. You will also reach East Midnapore.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi at 10.50 am. He has a review meeting with high-ranking administrative officials in Bhubaneswar, Orissa at 11 am. The Prime Minister will then visit the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and East Midnapore by air at 12:10 pm. He will hold a review meeting on the loss of Yas at the Air Force base in Kalaikunda. After that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have a meeting with Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is also likely to be present during the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced to visit the flooded areas by helicopter on Friday. After that his review meeting in Hingalganj and Sagar. From there you will leave to East Midnapore. Mamata Banerjee will hold a review meeting in Digha on Saturday. The Chief Minister was in a helicopter with the Prime Minister during the Ampan last year.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Mamata Modi Cyclone Review Meeting: Mamata Modi’s meeting in Kalaikunda, Dilip’s ‘other’ program is darkening the color of politics

25 mins ago admin
3 min read

Cyclone Yaas update PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to meet in Kalaikunda during Yaas affected area visit

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Corona Virus update West Bengal to receive 2 lakhs more covishield on firday

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Modi Visit Yaas: Modi in Bengal-Orissa today to see Yass-Tandab, loss in the year of Amfan!

11 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Modi Cyclone Review Meeting: Mamata Modi’s meeting in Kalaikunda, Dilip’s ‘other’ program is darkening the color of politics

25 mins ago admin
3 min read

Cyclone Yaas evacuation may increase COVID-19 infection risk in coastal areas of West Bengal

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Cyclone Yaas update PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee to meet in Kalaikunda during Yaas affected area visit

2 hours ago admin