narada case update, Baisakhi Banerjee’s statement after sovan chatterjee got bail on narada scam case

Kolkata: Finally, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee have been granted interim bail in the Narada Case. And as soon as Shovon Babu got bail, his girlfriend Baisakhi Banerjee sat in the flat of Golpark and breathed a sigh of relief. After hearing the verdict of the larger bench of the High Court, Baishakhi said, ‘Today is a moment of gratitude. Gratitude to God. I was in trauma from Monday to today. Four people were released from custody. Greetings to all. ‘

What is the next step? In response to the question, Shovon-girlfriend went back to the past. He said, ‘In 2016, Shovon Babu told me that if I am in danger, I should see him. That’s what I’ll do. I haven’t slept for the last seven days. Now I will talk to the lawyers. I will take whatever they say. ‘

Incidentally, the Baishakhi-Ratna episode with Shovon culminated after the arrest of Narad Kand by the CBI. On the morning of the arrest, Ratna reached the Nizam’s Palace to stay with Shovon. But after the afternoon, Baishakhi took ‘Rush’ in her hands. The whole state saw his tears outside the jail. Baishakhi then alleged that Shovon was ‘stuck’ at SSKM Hospital. Ratna was targeted. In order to ‘protect’ Baishakhi, Shovon attacked Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh from the window of cabin No. 106 in Woodburn Ward of SSKM. Finally, after a long dramatic situation, Boishakhi took Shovon to herself.

Shovon Chatterjee’s next goal is to return to the grassroots? Baishakhi replied, ‘Shovon Babu does not talk about politics now. However, he is still popular. Shovon Babu has remained in people’s minds. But I don’t know if Shovon Babu has politics in his mind. However, I hope he will return to politics once all issues are resolved. ‘But the CBI is still saying that Shovon Babu is influential? Shovan’s girlfriend replied, ‘We are both ordinary citizens. Shovon Babu has no power now. He has given up all positions. The BJP has given up. Whatever I am, now Shovon Babu is the same. ‘