No more embarrassment about the relief, the party leaders called a meeting ‘Didi’!

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken ‘education’ from Cyclone Amphan. So in the case of Cyclone Yaas, he does not want to repeat the ‘mistakes’ of that party. Therefore, he is not in charge of Yas’s compensation and relief distribution, but is in the hands of the administration. On the same day, on the one hand, as the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a package of Rs 20,000 crore for the state, on the other hand, Nabanna has informed how much compensation will be given in any sector. And Mamata has already said, this time there will be ‘relief at the door’. Just as everyone will get their own relief at the door, they will apply for compensation themselves. In this case, the Trinamool leader is going to convey the message to the party strictly so that no more allegations of corruption are made on behalf of the party.

According to sources, Mamata has called a meeting at Trinamool Bhaban on June 5. He called all the organizational leaders of the party to that meeting. Mamata Banerjee had promised ‘ration at the door’ in the state’s election campaign this time. That work has already begun. But during the Amfan, there were allegations of relief corruption against grassroots leaders from different parts of the state. Which the BJP used extensively in the election campaign. So this time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want to repeat that allegation. Therefore, the Chief Minister has decided to distribute ‘relief at the door’ in the form of ‘Government at the door’, then ‘Ration at the door’.

The relief project at the door will start from June 3. Applications will be submitted from June 3 to June 18. All applications will be examined from June 19 to June 31. From July 1 to July 7, the victims will be paid directly into the bank. Twenty thousand rupees will be given to the victims and five thousand rupees will be given to the partially damaged people to fix the completely destroyed house. Affected farmers will get a minimum of one thousand rupees and a maximum of two and a half thousand rupees for crop failure. Thirty thousand rupees will be given as compensation for the death of buffalo or cow, three thousand rupees in case of death or floating of goat or sheep, 18 thousand rupees will be given for calf. The betel growers will be compensated at the rate of five thousand rupees. Fishermen will pay Rs 5,000 for repairing completely damaged boats, Rs 500 for repairing partially damaged boats and Rs 2,800 for buying nets. Financial assistance of Tk 4,100 for purchase of weaving equipment repair equipment and Tk 10,000 for warehouse damage.