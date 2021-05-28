PM Modi Yaas Review Meeting won’t be attended by CM Mamata Banerjee but Suvendu Adhikari will be there.– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: State Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has been invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Yaas Review Meeting in Kalaikunda. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to attend the meeting Although the Chief Minister informed from the administrative meeting in Sagar, he is not present in the review meeting He will return only after handing over the paperwork of the damage to the Prime Minister

Mamata said, ‘I am not in the review meeting of the Prime Minister You just have to go for 15 minutes to get the paperwork on where the damage is. ‘ The chief minister said he would hand over the damage to the prime minister.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wanted Shuvendu to attend the meeting Before the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the cyclone-hit area in East Midnapore. According to sources, the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister will hold separate meetings after the review meeting. However, doubts have been raised as to whether the meeting will take place under changed circumstances

The state of East Midnapore has suffered the most damage due to cyclone Yas and subsequent sea level rise. Since Shuvendu is a MLA from this district, Narendra Modi wanted Shuvendu’s presence to know the situation in the district. Besides, Shuvendu is now the state’s opposition leader However, the ruling party of the state did not take this issue very well Their question is that a MLA is being called for such a review meeting for political reasons Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present at the meeting in Kalaikunda