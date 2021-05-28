West Bengal Corona Virus update West Bengal to receive 2 lakhs more covishield on firday

#Kolkata: Another 2 lakh Covishield vaccine given by the Center is coming to the state on Friday. This has been known from the sources of the state health department (West Bengal Health Department). On Thursday morning, 50,000 Covaxin doses provided by the Center arrived in the state. However, health officials think that the supply of vaccines is low. Although he was supposed to arrive earlier, the health department said that the vaccination was delayed due to Yas.

50,000 covaxin was supposed to arrive on Wednesday. But due to cyclone Yas, restrictions were imposed on taking off and landing at Calcutta Airport. And that is why the ticker quote arrived a little late on Thursday. The dose of covacin reached Kolkata this morning. Besides, another 2 lakh covshield vaccines are coming to the state on Friday. Those above the age of 45 can take this vaccine provided by the center.

Although health officials say the dose is not enough to drive coronary vaccination in the state. The state needs more coronary vaccines to prevent measles. Last Thursday, the central government sent 2 lakh covshield vaccines to the state. Another 1 lakh 8 thousand 540 Covishield vaccines purchased by the state arrived on Friday. Corona’s immunization program is expected to gain momentum when more vaccines arrive in the state on Friday. 1 lakh 8 thousand 573 people were vaccinated on Thursday. In all, more than 1 crore 36 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state.

Meanwhile, a significant drop was seen in the daily corona infection on Thursday. Daily Corona Death has also come down below 150. In the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, 13,046 people were infected with the new corona, which is much less than the previous day. However, testing has also decreased. The recovery rate has crossed the 90 percent mark. It is thought that the reduction in testing significantly reduced the number of infections. According to the report of the health department, about 56,000 corona tests were done in the state from 9 am on Tuesday to Wednesday. Which is a lot less. Daily infections dropped to 13,048 on Wednesday due to reduced tests.