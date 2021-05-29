56% of Indian families report Digestive Health issues, reveals survey conducted by Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains

Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains, a value-added atta variant from India’s No.1 packaged atta brand, Aashirvaad, recently commissioned ‘A Survey on Digestive Health’ of Indian families, ahead of World Digestive Health Day on 29th May, 2021. Momspresso, India’s leading platform for mums, conducted the study for the brand by surveying 538 mothers, aged 25-45 years across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This sample constituted working mothers, including business women, entrepreneurs, those employed, and home-makers alike.

The survey results revealed consumers’ lifestyle and eating habits. The findings suggest that 77% Indian mothers consider digestive health to be extremely important while 56% mothers think their families suffer from digestive health issues. The study found that more than 50% Indian families report suffering from 2-3 digestive health issues. Gas, Acidity, and Indigestion were found to be amongst the top 3 issues as more than 50% respondents reported suffering from atleast one of these three.

More than 50% think that digestive health has an impact on weight management, energy levels, and the experience leads to abnormal bowel movement amongst others. 40% consider their family and their own gut health as ‘Poor’ while husband followed by in-laws/parents and self as most affected, respectively. Factors that contribute to gut health include lifestyle and dietary choices. Irregular sleep cycle, consumption of spicy, oily, or fried food, low water intake and 1.5 times/week being the average frequency of physical exercise amongst others were reported as common lifestyle patterns. More than 70% highlighted that they resorted to home remedies and improving daily eating habits as a measure to tackle digestive health issues.

Enriching one’s diet with fibre rich food such as wheat based products, cereals, fruits, leafy vegetables, etc. can aid digestion and it can also relieve bowel issues, provide energy and promote a sense of satiety, thereby enabling weight management.

Speaking about this initiative, Ganesh Kumar Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Digestive health issues can impact one’s quality of life.But they can be managed by introducing changes in eating habits. The World Digestive Health Dayis an appropriate occasion to create awareness about the importance of digestive health. Our endeavor has been to support consumers with products such as Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains that has a wholesome mix of six different grains – wheat, soya, channa, oat, maize, and psyllium husk which makes it a source of high fibre. Including Consuming this atta as part of the daily diet could be one of the convenient ways add to one’s daily fibre intake. Inclusion of other foods that are high in fibre, along with an active regimen, can support a healthy lifestyle.”

Renowned Dietician Anubha Taparia says “Fibre supports the digestive system which plays an important role in the absorption of nutrients. Fibre is a fuel the colon cells use to keep themselves healthy. It helps to keep the digestive tract flowing, by keeping the bowel movement soft & regular. The Indian Council of Medical Research recommends that the daily diet of an adult should contain at least 40gms of dietary fibre (based on 2000kcal diet).”

To bring consumer attention towards significance of a good digestive health system, Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains has activated communication across multiple mediums. By empaneling subject matter experts, the brand will help consumers check their DQ (Digestive Quotient) by logging into http://happytummy.aashirvaad.com/and also seek advice.