‘Has Modi Shah gone mad?’ IAS officer Johar Sarkar’s sharp sarcasm in transfer debate – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Former IAS officer Jahar Sarkar has sharply attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ordering the transfer of West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee to Delhi. Directly questioning the role of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, his tweet, ‘Modi-Shah has gone crazy?’

On Friday, Banerjee was directed to travel to Delhi to work under the central government. He has been asked to join the Central Staff and Training Office on May 31 at 10 am Alapanbabu is scheduled to retire on May 31 Last week, at the request of the state, the central government approved a three-month extension in the post of chief secretary. Even after that, questions have started to arise about the role of the Center in calling this experienced IAS officer

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has already complained that the BJP’s vindictive attitude has led to the summoning of veteran bureaucrat Alapana Banerjee to Delhi to add to the woes of cyclone-ravaged West Bengal. The same tune is also in the tweet of Jahar Sarkar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati He also alleged that Modi-Shah had taken such a desperate attitude out of anger over the rejection of the people of Bengal in the polls.

Jahar Sarkar wrote on Twitter, ‘Has Modi-Shah gone mad? West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee has one day left to retire Now they are transferring him to Delhi? The Chief Minister wanted Alapana Banerjee to remain in office for another three months Cyclone relief is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the control of the Corona Extreme. In return, 48 per cent of Bengalis voted against the BJP.

Have Modi Shah gone crazy? Just 1 working day left for West Bengal’s Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyaya to retire – they have transferred him to Delhi! CM wanted 3 months extra. It’s deliberate sabotage of Cyclone Relief, Covid Control + Revenge for 48% Bengal vote against BJP – Jawhar Sircar (jawharsircar) May 28, 2021

The Jahar government has always been known as a strong critic of the Narendra Modi government This time, he also became vocal in the transfer debate of Alapana Banerjee

However, BJP leader Tathagata Roy does not see the reason for the uproar over Alapana Banerjee’s transfer. He retweeted, “I don’t understand why there is so much hype surrounding the transfer of Alapana Banerjee at the Center. He is an IS, which is an all-India job As per routine, IAS officers are transferred at regular intervals In the past, another IAS officer, Sanjay Mitra, was transferred to Delhi and later became the defense secretary.