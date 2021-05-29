Linde India hands over Oxygen Booth to M.R Bangur Hospital, Kolkata

Linde India, a leading industrial gases company, donated an Oxygen Booth today to M.R. Bangur Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities in Kolkata. The Oxygen Booth spread over 128 sq ft is set up by Linde India near the emergency wing of the hospital to provide medical oxygen support to 6-8 patients simultaneously while they await to comply with the admission formalities in the hospital. The oxygen booth will be managed by the hospital authorities.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Moloy Banerjee, Head Gases – South Asia, Linde South Asia Services Pvt Ltd along with Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal. Dr. Sisir Naskar, Medical Superintendent, M.R. Bangur Hospital along with Dr Somnath Mukherjee, CMOH, 24P South, Director West Bengal Medical Service Corporation, and other senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare department graced the occasion with their presence.

Mr. Moloy Banerjee, Head Gases – South Asia, Linde South Asia Services Private Limited said, “Today we handed over an oxygen booth setup to M.R Bangur government hospital to help the patients in waiting in this crisis time. We are committed to supporting the government in this fight against the debilitating pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the challenges emerging during these trying times.”

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, said “In context of the rising Covid cases in the city, there is a need to have additional facilities for the Covid patients to get access to Oxygen support systems. An Oxygen booth like this would be most helpful for the patients-in-waiting for our hospital, which is currently treating hundreds of Covid patients.”

In spite of India’s second wave of Covid-19 pandemic decreasing cases, still existing supply chains are under enormous pressure in meeting the huge demand, especially to the most impacted parts of the nation. To address this critical need of the hour, Linde India and Praxair India are working on several large-scale initiatives in cooperation with the Government of India, relevant authorities, and industry partners at a national level.