Mamata Banerjee claims she can touch Narendra Modi feet for Bengal ‘I am ready to hold your feet in the interest of Bengal’, says Mamata to Modi

#Kolkata: He also agreed to hold the post of Prime Minister in the interest of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made such remarks at a press conference in Navanne However, Mamata has requested the Prime Minister not to play dirty games

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee sharply attacked the central government in protest of the transfer order of Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were taking one step after another against Bengal in retaliation for not being able to bear the loss of votes. The chief minister further alleged that he was not alone in harassing state government officials, including the chief secretary, in retaliation. Attempts are being made to discredit the state government

Claiming to be respectful of the Prime Minister, Mamata told Narendra Modi, “If there is any anger against me, I am willing to hold your feet. If you are happy with it, I can do it in the interest of Bengal The people of Bengal are my priority But please don’t play this dirty game, Prime Minister. “

Details coming …