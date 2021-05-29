Mamata Banerjee demands withdrawal of transfer letter of Alapan Banerjee Withdraw transfer letter, explosive sympathy against Modi-Shah in transfer debate– News18 Beganli

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken out against the transfer of state chief secretary Alapan Banerjee to Delhi, accusing her of pursuing a vindictive policy directly against the central government. He alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were trying to discredit the state government while he and the entire government, including the Chief Secretary, were trying to get the state out of the Corona Extreme and Yas disaster. Mamata alleged that the BJP was behaving through the central government as it could not accept the election rate

The Chief Minister said the state has already informed the Center in a letter that Alapana Banerjee should not be transferred to Delhi.

