May 29, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee demands withdrawal of transfer letter of Alapan Banerjee Withdraw transfer letter, explosive sympathy against Modi-Shah in transfer debate– News18 Beganli

1 min read
17 mins ago admin


Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken out against the transfer of state chief secretary Alapan Banerjee to Delhi, accusing her of pursuing a vindictive policy directly against the central government. He alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were trying to discredit the state government while he and the entire government, including the Chief Secretary, were trying to get the state out of the Corona Extreme and Yas disaster. Mamata alleged that the BJP was behaving through the central government as it could not accept the election rate

The Chief Minister said the state has already informed the Center in a letter that Alapana Banerjee should not be transferred to Delhi.

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

In the written test medium number 45, how to ask questions, know the plan of the board

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

‘Has Modi Shah gone mad?’ IAS officer Johar Sarkar’s sharp sarcasm in transfer debate – News18 Beganli

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Body of four persons burnt in Sodpur factory after 48 hours!

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Mamata Banerjee demands withdrawal of transfer letter of Alapan Banerjee Withdraw transfer letter, explosive sympathy against Modi-Shah in transfer debate– News18 Beganli

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

In the written test medium number 45, how to ask questions, know the plan of the board

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

‘Has Modi Shah gone mad?’ IAS officer Johar Sarkar’s sharp sarcasm in transfer debate – News18 Beganli

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Body of four persons burnt in Sodpur factory after 48 hours!

2 hours ago admin