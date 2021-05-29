Modi Mamata Meeting on Yaas: Top BJP leaders criticized Mamata Banerjee for not attending PM Modi meeting in Kalaikunda

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting called by PM Narendra Modi to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. The BJP has been vocal in its criticism of his decision since Friday evening. The BJP’s top leadership has practically jumped on Twitter after the criticism. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP All India President JP Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari also sneered at Mamata. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also criticized Mamata on the issue.

On Twitter, the BJP leadership accused the chief minister of insulting the federal structure of the country. On this day, Amit Shah wrote, ‘Today, Mamata’s behavior has reached a new level of decline. Many people have been affected by Cyclone Yas. This time we should stand by them. Sadly, Didi has put her pride above public welfare. ‘

For the same reason, the Chief Minister was criticized by BJP President JP Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. They claimed that the behavior of the Chief Minister was against the structure of democracy. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh writes that what has happened in West Bengal today is speechless. The Chief Minister, the Prime Minister is not a person, they are an organization. Both of them have taken the oath of office and commitment to the constitution. This behavior hurts when the Prime Minister arrives to help during the disaster. This is an unfortunate example of giving place to political differences over public service and constitutional duty. Which strikes at the core of the federal structure of India.

In a tweet, Mamata wrote about Mamata’s absence from the meeting on Friday, “When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firmly by the people of Bengal affected by Hurricane Yas, Mamata Banerjee should have given up her ego for the welfare of the people.” His absence from the PM’s meeting was a blow to constitutional policy and the collaborative federal system.

“Today is a black day in India’s long-standing cooperative federal structure,” wrote opposition leader and one-time colleague Shuvendu Adhikari in his Twitter post. At the same time, without mentioning the context of the direct review meeting, Shuvendu wrote, “The Chief Minister has shown again that he is not sensitive to the plight of the people of West Bengal.” Incidentally, Dhankhar and Shuvendu were present at the PM’s review meeting in Kalaikunda even though there was no Chief Minister.

Incidentally, Mamata met Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in West Midnapore on Friday and reported the loss of Yas. But he did not attend the review meeting. However, the chief minister said he could not attend the PM’s review meeting due to a pre-arranged program in the cyclone-hit Digha in East Midnapore.