State government will not release Alapan Banerjee State will not release Banerjee, says Nabanna to Delhi today – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: That is going to be what was predicted The state government is not releasing Chief Secretary Alapana Banerjee According to sources, Nabanna 7 can inform the central government about their position by letter today On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 pm Only then can he clarify the position of the state with the Chief Secretary As a result, the threat of a clash between the Center and the Chief Secretary is intensifying On Friday, Banerjee was directed to travel to Delhi to work under the central government. He has been asked to join the Central Staff and Training Office on May 31 at 10 am Last week, the central government approved a three-month extension of Alap Banerjee’s term as chief secretary. Even after that, questions have started to arise about the role of the Center in calling this experienced IAS officer

Details coming …

Tuhin Das Chandra