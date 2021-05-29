TMC criticizes Center for transfer of chief secretary ‘Center seeks revenge for loss of vote’, sharp reaction to transfer order in grassroots! – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The central government has sent a letter to the state to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay. The ruling party has been dissatisfied with this since Friday night. The ruling Trinamool Congress has already reacted sharply to the transfer of Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Friday night, “The Center and the BJP are on the path of revenge. We strongly oppose it. In the Corona and Yas situation, the transfer order is not just to the detriment of the West Bengal government, but to the detriment of the people of West Bengal.

In his response, Kunal Ghosh said that although the term of the talks was till May 31, in the interest of the people of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the Center to extend it for three months and the Center had recently agreed to it. Kunal alleged that the Center was seeking revenge against the people of West Bengal for losing the Assembly elections. Reacting to this, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said, “They (BJP and the central government) are doing whatever they can to get dirty after losing the election.”

Approved the placement of Alapan Bandyopadhyay (West Bengal Chief Secretary) with the Government of India. Accordingly, the State Govt is requested to relieve him with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Dept of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Delhi by 31st May: DoPT pic.twitter.com/HeyRiEJ7UW – ANI ()ANI) May 28, 2021

Trinamool MPs have taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly after the transfer order. Mamata Banerjee was absent from the PM’s meeting on Friday. After meeting only for a while, Mamata left for Digha with the record of Yas’s loss. It was alleged that the Chief Minister kept Modi waiting for about half an hour in Kalaikunda. Although it seems to be a coincidence, the center instructed to change the conversation after that. Therefore, the Trinamool has accused the central government of politics of revenge. On Friday night, Sangsad Mahua Maitra tweeted without naming Modi. He writes, ‘So much fuss about the allegation of waiting 30 minutes? Indians have been waiting for 6 years to get Rs 15 lakh. Waiting for hours at the ATM. Waiting for months to get vaccinated. Sometimes you have to wait for a while ‘.

So much fuss over an alleged 30 min wait? Indians waiting 7 years for ₹ 15 lakhs Waiting hours at ATM queues Waiting months for vaccines due Thoda you also have to wait sometime … – Mahua Moitra (ahMahuaMoitra) May 28, 2021

Left leader Dipankar thinks that the decision to change the Centre’s overnight talks is a step taken out of revenge on Bengal. “The Modi government is behaving like an aggressive imperialist force,” Sarab Dipankar wrote on Twitter against the central government. Bringing the chief secretary of a cyclone-ravaged state to Delhi is the lowest in the history of the country’s federal system. All this to punish the people of Bengal, where the people have resisted the occupation of Bengal by Mo-sha (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah).

BJP leader Sayantan Basu said, “We are not involved in this issue. It is not a matter of politics. Fully administrative matters. The central government and the state government are involved in this. ”But at the same time, he argued, IAS officers work under the central government. Political circles look at where the water flows. However, sources said that the state government may take the path of confrontation with the Center over the transfer order of Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee.

Incidentally, IAS Alapan Bandyopadhyay, a batch of 96, is one of the ‘trusted’ bureaucrats of the Chief Minister. In his long administrative life, he has brought the government out of various problems more than once. He took over as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal on October 1 last year. Before that he was the secretary of the home department. In May, Alapan turned 60 years old. So he was supposed to retire this month. However, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 to extend his term. In the letter, he appealed that the state needs skilled bureaucrats like Alopan to deal with the cowardly situation. Responding to the Chief Minister’s request, the Center then approved the extension of the talks.