Trinamool is now a position, a person? Mamata called a meeting to organize the organization

#Kolkata: The massive grassroots result in the Assembly vote. This time the state municipality vote. The term of 110 municipalities of the state including Kolkata has expired. Voting is currently suspended due to the corona infection. Besides, by-elections will be held in several assembly seats in the state. In which the Chief Minister has his own seat Bhabanipur. So the party leader called a meeting on the 5th to organize the organization. All party MPs, MLAs and district presidents have been asked to attend the meeting. Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual face-to-face meeting at 3 pm on that day. This meeting has been called to organize the organization.

The Trinamool Congress has done poorly in several districts in the north and south, despite having a strong result in the Assembly polls. The fruits of Siliguri and Alipurduar in particular have worried the grassroots. The team is worried about why this is a bad result. As a result, the discussion will be mainly on where the team is lagging behind or has fallen.

One term, one person policy may be adopted to streamline the news organization of the source. In that case, there may be a major reshuffle in both administrative and political spheres. Sources said that a big change is going to take place in the organizational posts especially in several districts. After the Corona chapter and the whirlwind of Yas, the organizational leadership of the party has completely taken to the streets. The team leader herself praised their work. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee has instructed the workers in different areas to work like this before the full vote.

Even before going to the polls, the issues on which the party will fight will be discussed. Despite the great results, the Trinamool has not yet made any victory march. The ruling party may hold a rally on July 21. The issue may be discussed on June 5. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee will hold two meetings on that day.