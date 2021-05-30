‘Bhuiphor’ was wrong to join hands with ISF, CPM leaders say

#Kolkata: The party has lost face in the polls. On the contrary, the allied ISF has managed to occupy at least one seat even though it is practically a groundbreaking party. CPM’s bag is zero. In this situation, several leaders fired cannons at the first state committee meeting after the vote. Many believed that it was wrong to join the ISF without reviewing it in the state committee. According to most of the party leaders, the secular image of the party that has been tarnished over the decades has hurt the alliance. Although they are not breaking the alliance now due to the politics of rudeness, the CPM is giving the message that the allies can leave if anyone wants to leave.

Today’s CPM meeting is virtual. Many leaders fired cannons at the state committee. They slammed the party leadership, saying there was no discussion in the state committee about ISF. The review was urgent before the newcomer joined hands with this team. Along with this, there is a discussion on the trend of grassroots criticism. The ruling party has launched many projects that people like. However, the CPM has commented on those projects at various times on social media and on the stage. It was made clear at the meeting that the general public did not take this criticism very well, so many in the party expressed the view that the trend of criticism should be changed in the future.

The party has banned Tanmoy Bhattacharya from speaking publicly for the next three months. Even Suryakanta Mishra had a heated argument with veteran leader Kanti Gangopadhyay for an opinion.

The only winning member of the ISF, Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui, declined to comment. His argument is that the CPM has not yet made any official statement. They will take action after receiving the statement.